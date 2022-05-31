Rick McPeek speaks about the challenges of freedom

MOUNT GILEAD — Mount Gilead’s Rivercliff Cemetery saw a big Memorial Day crowd despite 90 degree heat.

Emcee Tim Sharrock, a U.S. Army officer during the Vietnam conflict introduced the guest speaker Chief Warrant Officer Four, Rick McPeek.

McPeek retired in 2006 after 30 years of service in the United States Army and returned to live in Mount Gilead. He is a combat veteran of Iraqi Freedom/Enduring Freedom, deploying with the 926th Engineer Group, 101st Airborne Division. During his deployment, he was awarded a Bronze Star Medal by Major General David Petraeus.

McPeek began his speech saying, “Freedom is not a simple word to define.” He suggested if you asked for a definition, you could get 1,000 answers.

As a youth, McPeek said he remembered Memorial Day as a long weekend that included fishing and boating at the lake. One of the first times he realized the sacrifices made for freedom was having officers in training at Fort Dix who were Vietnam Veterans.

In 1977 he was stationed in Germany at the height of the Cold War. The Berlin Wall was still standing and the purpose of the wall was not to keep the west out of East Germany, but to keep the people in Communist East German from fleeing to freedom in the west.

In assignments in both Egypt and South America he saw the consequences of nations where people lived not knowing freedom. Korea was another country where there was the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that kept the Koreans in the north from fleeing to freedom in South Korea.

When 9/11 occurred Americans for the first time saw our freedoms limited within the country as we went through checkpoints and had more regulations in airports.

In Iraq McPeek saw many soldiers die. Some were his friends and people who he had worked with in projects and operations.

Americans have fought for freedom and valued freedom since the Revolutionary War, McPeek said. Freedom has been challenged many times through the years in many conflicts.

McPeek ended with a challenge for each person to go online and read the Gettysburg Address carefully and thoughtfully. He also asked them to consider the historical context as they read the address by Abraham Lincoln.

He also suggested that people travel to Washington D.C. and visit the monuments and memorials to veterans. Then go to Arlington Cemetery and see the thousands of graves of those who served and gave their lives for freedom.

The song “Arlington” by Trace Atkins was broadcast over the loudspeaker at the conclusion of McPeek’s speech.

Program participants

Sharrock thanked the Cub Scouts from Troop 56 for placing flags on all the veterans’ graves in Rivercliff Cemetery and thanked the Mount Gilead Police for directing traffic control.

Pastor Jeff Canankamp of Trinity United Methodist Church gave the Invocation and the Roll Call of Veterans who passed away.

The National Anthem was played by the Mount Gilead High School Marching Band directed by Ross Runyan and members of the marching band played Taps at the end of the program.

Mr. and Mrs. Larry Shotwell provided and operated the sound system for the program.

The Color Guard and Firing Squad lead the parade to the cemetery and gave the rifle salute. Commander is Mike McKinney. Members of the Nelson E. Campbell, Jr. V.F.W. Post 8054 are Tom Graham, Harlen Park, Mike McKinney, Bill Mills, Frank Moore, Steve Montell, Richard Braddock, Erick Shaffer, Matthew Casler, Sam Beal, Jerry Jagger, Brenda Harden, Gary Baker, Don Broadwater, David Broadwater and Don Broadwater, Jr. Members of the Mount Gilead AMVETS Post 87 are Gary Dilsaver, Alan Forry, Chad Remy, Sam Reeve, Brandon Altstadt and Rob Thompson.

The program was organized and coordinated by Daniel L. Fricke of Mount Gilead.

Following the cemetery services the parade participants regrouped and moved to the Veterans’ park at the courthouse. Officers of veterans associations and the Auxiliary of the V.F.W. Post 8054 and AMVETS Post 87 placed wreaths by the monument. Pastor Jeff Canankamp gave a closing prayer and the haunting notes of taps were played by Maddy Hulsey and Rebeka Clark of the Mount Gilead High School Band.

Chief Warrant Officer Four Rick McPeek speaks about the importance of freedom for Americans at the Mount Gilead Memorial Day Service at Rivercliff Cemetery. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_PXL_20220530_173201365_3-1-.jpg Chief Warrant Officer Four Rick McPeek speaks about the importance of freedom for Americans at the Mount Gilead Memorial Day Service at Rivercliff Cemetery. Alberta Stojkovic | Aim Media Midwest Cub Scouts of Troop 56 place flowers on the monument at Rivercliff Cemetery. From left Niles Bush, Wesley Bush, Jasmine Simpson and Dominick Hobson. Emcee Tim Sharrock is at the podium. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_PXL_20220530_172636486_2.jpg Cub Scouts of Troop 56 place flowers on the monument at Rivercliff Cemetery. From left Niles Bush, Wesley Bush, Jasmine Simpson and Dominick Hobson. Emcee Tim Sharrock is at the podium. Alberta Stojkovic | Aim Media Midwest