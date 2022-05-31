Community meeting Wednesday to promote Morrow County

The Chamber of Commerce is working hard to promote Morrow County and they need your help! Please take this short survey about your favorite places in Morrow County.
https://forms.gle/7mDRMnHJ3kyFg7zS8
You can also join us for a community-wide meeting to gather input about promoting Morrow County! Be prepared to share your favorite places in Morrow County!
Wednesday, June 1, at 6:00 pm
Cardington-Lincoln High School
349 Chesterville Ave,
Cardington, OH 43315
Please enter through the side doors that lead to the cafeteria.