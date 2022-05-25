Memorial Day at Bryn Zion Cemetery Monday

MOUNT GILEAD — Memorial Day Services will be held at Bryn Zion Cemetery located at 5520 Co. Rd. 240, Mount Gilead at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

This year’s speaker will be Tim Sharrock, Viet Nam veteran. Participating in the program will be the combined Color Guard from the Nelson E. Campbell Jr. VFW Post 8054 and AMVETS post 87, led by Commander Mike McKinney Sr.

The Invocation and Benediction by Pastor Jeff Hubschman of Bryn Zion Baptist Church. Taps will be played by Liam Shotwell and singing of the National Anthem will be performed by Mt. Gilead High School Student Madilyn Elson. The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by youth.

A special thanks to Larry, Mia and Liam Shotwell for suppling the sound system.

Residents are asked to bring flags for the Individual Flag Dedication Ceremony led by Air Force Veteran Tyler Madeker. Please turn out and enjoy the service and help remember and honor those who served this great country. Veterans of all wars, conflicts and peacetime are encouraged to attend and join in the ceremony.

In case of rain, the ceremony will be held in the Church. Questions can be answered by calling Ric Lyle at 419-564-5438.

