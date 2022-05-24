Sinkhole, street repairs and water service damage are topics at Mount Gilead Council meeting

MOUNT GILEAD — Mount Gilead Administrator Derek Allen said a sinkhole was reported on the alley behind the First Federal Bank. After investigation a collapsed storm pipe was found that is 18 – 24 inches in diameter.

The pipe is in very poor condition and there are limited access points for repair. They can only get their camera to push in about 65 feet. They will have to hire someone to get a camera in the pipe.

Allen said the break can’t be fixed at this time because there is no new pipe to connect to it.

The 2021 paving program will be finished as Kokosing finishes Delaware Street. The strip patch for the emergency sewer repair in front of the Morrow County Credit Union was completed by Terra Valley Excavating of Bellville, OH.

Allen said the Lincoln Avenue project is progressing with the sanitary sewer trunk line and installation of three manholes between Town and Delaware was completed.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has a meeting scheduled for May 17, 2022 to discuss paving of High Street and Marion Street in 2024. They are expected to present preliminary cost estimates for the Village’s portion.

Masonry work is scheduled to begin later this month on the village municipal building.

Ohio Edison struck a water service on West High Street while replacing a utility pole that was damaged by a vehicle on Easter. Allen said this resulted in having to replace two water services and the removal of 4 lead service lines.

There was a water main break May 12 on a 6 inch waterline on West Marion Road near the west corporation limit.

Police report

Chief Adam Lakey reported 96 calls for service in the two week period compared to 68 in 2021. There were 14 offense reports compared to 18 in 2021, 29 charges compared to 38 in 2021 and 3 traffic crashes with 2 crashes reported in 2021.

Lakey said Officer Chase Beekman was promoted to Sergeant on May 11. Officer Maiya Belcher accepted a position with Sunbury Police. Her last official day is May 25.

Lakey, Captain Cronenwett, and Officer Turner participated in “Careers on Wheels” at Mount Gilead Elementary School on May 6. Students were given a brief overview of what police do. They also participated in “Real World, Real Money” at the Mount Gilead Middle School.

Sergeant Beekman and Officer Belcher attended First-Line Supervision training in Warren, Ohio on May 2.

HVAC repairs to proceed

Council passed Resolution 5-2-22A to use federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funds for HVAC repairs for the village municipal building.