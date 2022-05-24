Marengo Memorial Day Parade planned

MARENGO — The May 30 Memorial Day Parade in Marengo will be hosted by American Legion Marengo Post 710 and Marengo My Home.

The parade will step off between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. from the Marengo public playground and end at the cemetery adjacent to American Legion Post 710.

Participants include the American Legion Post 710, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 710, Highland High School NJROTC, Highland High School Marching Band Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Big Walnut Fire Dept., Morrow County Sheriffs Dept, and Honor Flight Columbus.

The featured speaker is The American Legion Department of Ohio Second Vice Commander Charles Stennis as well as Marengo’s honored last WWII member of Marengo Memorial Post 710 Donald Harris.

Celebrating the American Memorial Day and honoring who served in the US military on the paint brushed American flag background https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_Memorial-Day-2.jpg Celebrating the American Memorial Day and honoring who served in the US military on the paint brushed American flag background