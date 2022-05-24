Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]

May 24

Morrow County Hospital Board of Trustees meet at the hospital at 7 p.m.

June 6

Mount Gilead Village Council meets the first and third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 72 W High St.

Cardinton Village Council meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of holidays, in the village municipal building, 215 Park Street.

June 13

The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education meets the second Monday of the month, unless a holiday is on that day. The board meets in the high school library at 6 p.m. Sept.-March. April – Nov. meetings begin at 7 p.m. There is no meeting in July.

Some meetings may still be held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to [email protected] Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

