CRAWFORD COUNTY — Missing teen, Preston Rachel-Beitzel, 17, who was reported missing April 30, 2022 at 12:11 p.m. has been located, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s office.

Rachel-Beitzel left a residence April 30, on foot, in Vernon township. He was seen getting into a vehicle parked down the road. No vehicle description was available.

Preston Rachel-Beitzel was located Monday, May 23, with investigation from the Crawford County Sheriff’s office and the assistance from Vinton County Sheriff’s office.