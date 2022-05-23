Mc Peek to speak at Mount Gilead Memorial Day celebration

MOUNT GILEAD — The Mount Gilead Memorial Day Parade will form at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 30 at Cherry Street School. Starting time for the parade is 1 p.m. The parade will leave Cherry Street School, following West Union Street, go east to Main Street, then south on Main Street to Marion Street, turn left on Marion Street and proceed east on Marion Street to Rivercliff Cemetery.

Ceremonies at the cemetery will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Jeff Canankamp of Trinity United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead will give the Invocation.

Tim Sharrock, U.S. Army Officer during the Vietnam Conflict will give the welcome and introductions. Cub Scouts of Pack 56 and the Mount Gilead Marching Band will also participate in the ceremony.

The guest Memorial Day speaker Chief Warrant Officer Four (CW4) Rick Mc Peek retired in 2006 after 30 years’ service in the United States Army. CW4 Mc Peek is a combat veteran of Operations Iraqi Freedom/Enduring Freedom, deploying with the 926th Engineer Group, 101st Airborne Division.

During his deployment he was awarded a Bronze Star Medal by Major General David Petraeus, CG of the 101st ABN Division. His duties while deployed were acting group logistic officer (S-4,) senior group maintenance officer, group safety officer, group property accountability and contracting officer. Those duties encompassed not only group requirements, but also for three subordinate battalions.

Prior to his assignment and employment to Iraq, with the 926th Engineer Group, CW4 Mc Peek was the Commandant at one of only two High Tech Regional Sites. Other assignments he had during his 30-year career were Executive Officer, Operations Officer, Counter-Terrorism Officer and Platoon Leader.

Some of his awards include: a Bronze Star Medal, two Army Commendation Medals, six Army Achievement Medals and Expert Pistol and Rifle Badges.

Mc Peek resides in Mount Gilead with his spouse, Dorothy. He is the son of Carrie and the late Charles Mc Peek.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_PXL_20220518_023845791McPeek.jpg