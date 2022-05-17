New shoes available for children

MORROW COUNTY — Morrow County Job and Family Services will be providing a $100 shoe vouchers to eligible Morrow County children ages 0-18 (if 18 the child must still be attending school).

The applications for this program will be available starting April 4 at Morrow County Job & Family Services and must be returned to the JFS agency by July 29, 2022. Income verifications may be required, and eligibility is based on the 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

All household members are counted for PRC eligibility. Family applications will be processed in the order as received and the application deadline is July 29, 2022, or when the allocated funding is spent.

Qualifying monthly incomes are $3,052 for a family of 2, $3,839 for a family of 3, $4,625 for a family of 4, $6,199 for a family of 6, $6,985 for a family of 7, and $7,772 for a family of 8.

Questions can be directed to Tara Lawyer at 419-949-2656 or [email protected]

After the application has been submitted and eligibility has been determined, Morrow County Job and Family Services will mail the voucher or denial notice to the household within 30 days. Each voucher will be worth $100 per eligible child to be redeemed at Marion Wal-Mart, Burlington, Scioto Shoe Mart, or Shoe Sensation.