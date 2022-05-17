County Historical Society celebrates 50 + 2 years

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Historical Society (MCHS) celebrated their 50th anniversary plus two years April 30 with a banquet at Trinity Church in Mount Gilead.

Following the luncheon, 40 MCHS members and friends were welcomed by MCHS President Michael Wilson.

Wilson thanked the Curator Committee of Barb Brewer, Patti Feustal, Robin Brucker and Ellen McMurray for their work on History Center exhibits.

Upcoming events highlighted by Wilson included the Morrow County History Center sports exhibits with Tim Belcher on May 15 and the Ice Cream Social on August 21 from 2-4 p.m. at Cross House. The History Center is open every Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and Wilson invited all to see the present exhibit of local authors and local artwork.

Trustees approved for a two year term were: Mike Wilson President, Dan Rhodebeck Secretary, Phylis Miller Treasurer, Stan Sipe Historian, Sharon Kincade, Maggie Clark, Myrna Wall, Karen McClelland, and Robin Brucker.

Trustees in the midst of their term are: Kevin Evans Vice President, Janet Rhodebeck, Patti Feustal, Barb Brewer and Ellen McMurray Assistant Treasurer and Newsletter Editor.

Wilson introduced MCHS Vice President Kevin Evans who gave a power point photo presentation of high points and events over the first 50 years from 1970-1922.

Timeline of the Morrow County Historical Society

*The first meeting November 10, 1970 was attended by 181 charter members. The first location for a county museum was started in the early 1970’s at Pleasant Grove Historic Center and leased for $1 per year. The first annual banquet of MCHS was held in 1973.

*In 1976-1978 the Historical Society with the help of Morrow County Retired Teachers restored the brick school house across from Pleasant Grove Historic Center.

*The Garverick Log Cabin was restored by MCHS after being dismantled and reassembled at the Morrow County Fairgrounds. It was a major undertaking over five years from 1983-1988. All funding for the project was made from donations and donated labor.

*The Cross House in Mount Gilead was purchased by MCHS in December 1991 for $24,000. Built in 1829, it is the last remaining of the first five frame homes built in the village. Consolidated Cooperative gave a grant to build a porch on the house. It was the first loan taken out by MCHS and the loan was paid largely by sales of afghan coverlets and donations.

*The Edwin Pollock cannon was donated in 1996 and displayed at the county fairgrounds in 1998.

It was fired successfully at the county fair in 2004.

*In 2003 the remaining articles from the Pleasant Grove Historic Center were successfully moved out and stored in other places and the building was torn down.

*The Phoebe Cook quilt made in Edison in 1872 was donated in 2004 and later passed on to the Ohio Historical Society.

*November 4, 2006 the Cross House was first open to the public after extensive restoration.

*Oct. 21, 2007 the Cross House was officially dedicated with a ribbon cutting.

*The First Knox Bank gave its building on the Mount Gilead Public Square to the Historical Society in 2014. It is now the Morrow County History Center.

*The Sweet Corn Festival in 2015 was the first occasion for opening the Morrow County History Center. The Grand Opening for the History Center was in 2016.

*In 2019 MCHS participated in the 100 year celebration of the Victory Shaft on the square.

*Major repairs were made to the Garverick Log House in the summer of 2021.

*The Annual Banquet was not held in the spring of 2020 and 2021 due to the nationwide pandemic.

The Morrow County History Center is at 17 W. High Street in Mount Gilead, contact at [email protected]

Michael Wilson brought a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) uniform worn by his grandfather Johnie Robinson who served in the CCC from 1934-1935. The CCC was set up by President Franklin Roosevelt to put men back to work during the Depression. Pay was $30 per month with $25 sent back to the family.

Part of a set of dishes purchased in 1883 by the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) post in Mount Gilead and the Women's Relief Corps for their lodge. They were donated to the Morrow County Historical Society in memory of Levi Brollier, a Civil War Veteran and GAR member.

Several members brought historical photos to the 50+2 banquet. Here Evelyn Shoults displays a photo from 1894 from her mother, Ella Slack's White School. Another photo is with the Westfield Methodist Church that was destroyed in the 1965 tornado in Westfield.

Morrow County Historical Society Trustees participating in the anniversary program include Phylis Miller, Mike Wilson, Ellen McMurray and Sharon Kincade (in front, left to right). In back, left to right, are Barb Brewer, Patti Feustal, Kevin Evans, Robin Brucker, Janet Rhodebeck, Dan Rhodebeck and Maggie Clark.