Morrow Soil & Water Conservation District offers tilapia sale

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District is now offering pond owners the opportunity to stock their ponds with Tilapia and White Amurs.

Fish orders will be accepted until Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The fish will be supplied through Fender’s Fish Hatchery of Baltic, Ohio. Tilapia pick-up will be at the Headwaters Outdoor Education Center located at 151 Home Road in Mt. Gilead, Ohio on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00am. Please visit https://mrwswcd.wixsite.com/morrowswcd to view the order form or contact our office at 419-946-7923.

Why Should Pond Owners Stock Tilapia?

• Tilapia provide the safest, most cost-effective alternative to chemicals for pond weed control

• They are prolific breeders and provide your sport fish with a tremendous food source

• Tilapia will not overpopulate in Ohio because they die off in winter

• Tilapia can be harvested at the end of the season to make a great meal

• They are not problematic for swimmers