Capital Theatre begins a new reel

MOUNT GILEAD — A crowd of excited Chamber of Commerce members, local officials and friends of the theater congratulated new owners Jamie Brucker and Angela and Joey Powell May 5 on their purchase of the Capitol Theatre in Mount Gilead.

Previous owners Ben and Carol Holsinger were at the ribbon cutting to greet well-wishers and give their support to the new owners.

“We’re excited for them,” Carol Holsinger said. “They will do a nice job and they have great plans for the theater.”

The new owners will continue showing movies with the first movie “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” from Marvel Movies this weekend. Brucker said they also plan to open the theater for live entertainment such as comedy nights, live music and lecture series.

Brucker said he really appreciates Carol staying on to help with some of the children’s movies for school visits and the library’s summer movie program.

Holsingers purchased the building from the last two remaining local Knights of Pythias in 2015.

The building was built in 1894 and had been sadly neglected when they bought it. They worked on renovations and began showing movies in 2016.

In 2019 Brucker and the Powells helped stage “The Diary of Ann Frank” at the Capitol and were impressed with the old theater. They joked about taking over the theater when Holsingers were ready to retire. In January this year the five got together and decided this was the year to make the transition.

At the end of the Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting, Joey said, “We have one final announcement to make. We are hanging a sign over the entry to the theater calling it ‘Holsinger Hall.’”

He added that they are honoring the Holsingers for their dedication in keeping the theater open and making many improvements over the past few years.

“That’s really sweet,” said Carol as her eyes filled with tears.

“I’m happy to see the theater thrive and stay with local ownership,” said Chamber of Commerce President, Erin Kelty. “I’m very excited to see what they do with it, given their theater background.”

“We had a great time,” said Angela at the end of the evening. “I’m overwhelmed by the community support.”

New owners from left: Jamie Brucker, Joey and Angela Powell with Carol and Ben Holsinger. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_4768506036675121002.jpg New owners from left: Jamie Brucker, Joey and Angela Powell with Carol and Ben Holsinger. Photo courtesy of Erin Kelty Chamber of Commerce members, local officials and friends of Capitol Theatre gather to congratulate the new owners. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_PXL_20220505_2202177082-Cutting-edit.jpg Chamber of Commerce members, local officials and friends of Capitol Theatre gather to congratulate the new owners. Alberta Stojkovic | Aim Media Midwest