Quilting friends celebrate 30 years of creativity

MORROW COUNTY — The year was 1992 when a group of Morrow County ladies gathered to share their hobby —quilting. Thirty years later the Morrow County Quilting Guild of 45 members are still honing their skills and contining to make new friends and renew old friendships.

Twenty-six of the members met on April 16 to party. A cake and ice cream were gobbled down shortly after the group photo was snapped. A game to guess the correct name of a quilt block, i.e., ‘vertical access to judicial building’ —courthouse steps was followed by a short business meeting which produced some great member suggestions for programs for the remainder of 2022.

The highlight of most of the monthly meetings is show and tell. Large, medium, and small quilts and their stories were shared along with table runners, placemats, wall hangings and more, which helped motivate the membership to return home on this overcast day to complete some of their unfinished projects. Better yet, many may choose to begin a new project with their anniversary gift received that day —a fat quarter of sweet peas, the flower for a 30th anniversary celebration.

New members are always welcome. Meetings are held the third Saturday of each month, 9:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 55 North Cherry Street, Mount Gilead.

“Quilts are like friends, a great source of comfort.”JoAnne HamblinMorrow County Quilting Guide secretary

Morrow County Quilting Guild enjoys 30th anniversary celebration. Pictured are Stacey Beck on floor; seated left to right—Sue Beck, charter member Linda Miller, JoAnne Hamblin secretary, Kim Porter president, Luane Campbell vice president, Kristin Crump treasurer, Julie Blankenship. Second row, Mary Hupfer, Trudy Oliver, Judy Rollenhagen, Diane Kistler, Marilyn Dabney, Judy Rogers, Nancy Reed, Susan Keightley, Amy Hubbard. Back row, Tonya Plough, Marlene Lancaster,Nonnie Hamilton, Mariann Merrick, Joyce Miller, Kim Smith, Sharon Ault, Cathy Windsor, Brenda Gompf.