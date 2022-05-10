Plans for Memorial Day parade underway

MARENGO — Plans for a May 30 Memorial Day Parade in Marengo are currently underway. The parade will be hosted by American Legion Marengo Post 710 and Marengo My Home, a community committee. Organizers are looking for military vehicle owners who would like to participate in the parade.

Interested parties should contact Travis Vought 757-287-5079 or American Legion Department to Ohio 6th District Second Vice Commander Shane Eaton 419-210-6297 email [email protected]

The parade will step off at 11 a.m. from the Marengo public playground and end at the cemetery adjacent to the American Legion Post 710. Participants to date include American Legion Post 710, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 710, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Highland High School Marching Band, Honor Flight Columbus and potentially the Big Walnut Fire Dept, and Morrow County Sheriffs Department.

Celebrating the American Memorial Day and honoring who served in the US military on the paint brushed American flag background https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_Memorial-Day.jpg Celebrating the American Memorial Day and honoring who served in the US military on the paint brushed American flag background