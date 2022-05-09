Morrow County First Families to be honored

MOUNT GILEAD — The 34th First Families of Morrow County luncheon will be held on May 21 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 East High Street, Mt Gilead. Social time will begin at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at 12 noon. The Induction ceremony and program will follow. The program, Preserving Your Family History, will be presented by Richard Gladden.

Lunch will consist of chicken, potato, vegetable, salad, roll, dessert and drink. Cost is $12 and payable at the door. Reservations are REQUIRED but the Sentinel missed the deadline. They can be made by calling the Genealogy Library at 419-947-5866, leaving a voicemail message if we are closed, sending an email to [email protected] or calling Ann Artrip at 419-512-3353.

Luncheon and program are open to the public.