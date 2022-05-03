Morrow County May 3 Primary Election Unofficial Results

Unofficial Local Primary Results, 8:49 p.m. May 3, 2022:

County Auditor

Connie McChesney (R)………….3,197…53.81% of votes

Incumbent Pat Davies (R)…..…2,744…46.19% of votes

County Commissioner

Jon Mason (R)………………….…..4,257…72.02% of votes

Incumbent Tom Whiston (R)….1,654…27.98% of votes

Issues

Morrow County MRDD, Replacement/increase: Against 4,256, For 3,160

Morrow County Electric Aggregation: Against 2,655, For 1,644

Mount Gilead Village, Fire Dept. Income Tax: For 358, Against 313

Big Walnut Joint Fire District, Fire Dept. Replacement: For 619, Against 483

Cardington Village East, Local Option – wine and mixed beverages: For 135, Against 41

Cardington Village East, Local Option – by the glass: For 134, Against 43

Cardington Village West, Local Option – wine and mixed beverages: For 85, Against 52

Cardington Village West, Local Option – by the glass: For 89, Against 49