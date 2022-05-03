MT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

April 26

Assist – Officer assisted EMS at 700 Baker Street.

Emergency room staff reported a mental health patient attempting to leave. Officer spoke with the patient, and she agreed to stay.

Traffic – officer provided traffic control for a road crew at S. Main and Neal Ave.

Officer assisted pushing a disabled mail truck into a driveway.

Alarm drop – Captain called and officer responded to Pillar Credit Union and they advised they were okay.

Theft – Man arrested for passing a counterfeit one hundred dollar bill at Rite Aid.

April 27

DOA – Man found dead in his apartment. Cause of death still under investigation.

Accident – A driver struck another in the rear while stopped at the intersection of E. High St. causing property damage. Driver was cited for unassured clear distance.

The director of the library reported two juveniles causing a disturbance at the library with airsoft guns. The juveniles are no longer permitted at the library.

The Salvation Army reported a suspicious male in front of the building. Man was arrested for public indecency.

April 28

A caller from Woodside Village stated that nurses were being held hostage by a male with a baseball bat. Officer contacted the staff, and they advised the officer that the caller has been having mental health issues.

Traffic – Man cited for D.U.S. and plate obstruction at North Main Street and North Street.

Assist – Officer responded to 72 West High Street on a report of a fire. He stayed until Station arrived.

April 29

Caller reported that someone left a piece of wood stating “You Dead Man” on his back porch.

Theft – Man reported his credit card was stolen and being used around Morrow County the past two days.

Warrant – Man arrested on an active arrest warrant without incident.

April 30

Assist – Adult Protective Services asked that a message be delivered to an individual to keep the peace.

While on foot patrol, officer found an unlocked door. He checked the building and was able to secure the door properly.

May 1

Warrant – person was arrested on an active warrant out of Marion County. Transferred her to the Marion County line where he met a Deputy from Marion County.

Traffic – Person was arrested for driving under suspension and expired registration.

Traffic – Person was cited for possession of marijuana and given a warning for obstruction of license plate.

Theft – Man reported his wallet was taken from the counter at Kroger. Customer service just had a wallet returned but $200 was missing from the wallet. When the man was confronted, he reluctantly returned the money. No charges were filed at the time.

Assist – Officer assisted another from Delaware County in making contact with a person that had her car parked in their driveway and they wanted to know why.

Assist – Officer assisted Marion County Sheriff’s officer by making contact with a female who was involved in a domestic dispute.