Mount Gilead School Board honors staff and musicians

MOUNT GILEAD — Mount Gilead School Board and Superintendent Dr. Zack Howard honored 11 employees with nominations for the John A. Lee award at the April 19 board meeting.

The Mount Gilead Band and Choir Directors and their students were also recognized for their outstanding work and Superior ratings in spring contests.

Howard explained that beginning with the 2021/2022 school year, the John A. Lee Award was created to celebrate the extraordinary efforts of non-teaching employees that exemplify the leadership and service to the district as shown by John A. Lee.

John A. Lee (Nov. 14, 1959 – July 31, 2021) was a beloved community member and skilled bus driver for the Mount Gilead School District. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp and Lee loved his role as Cub Scout Den Master with local Pack 56.

Howard said that while serving the school district, Lee connected with his transportation team and more importantly to his students.

There were several criteria to be considered for the award. They include: how the nominee has demonstrated leadership in service; how the nominee demonstrated outstanding service to the district; how the nominee has demonstrated commitment to the students in the school district, or department and how the nominee has demonstrated community involvement.

Nominees for the John A. Lee award in 2022

Nominees for this first year include: Lorena Boller, Transportation Supervisor; Amber Dailey, Park Avenue Elementary paraprofessional; Sylvia Hutchins, Custodian at the Middle School and High School; Cheryl Linder, Secretary at the High School; Ryan Newman, Maintenance Supervisor; Tammie Quillman, Custodian; Jennie Torrey, Custodian; Mary Tromm, Food Service; Angela VanDyke, Custodian, Amy VanTilburg, Classroom Aide and Valerie Weir, Park Avenue Paraprofessional.

The John A. Lee award winner will be chosen by a committee made up of a Board of Education member, three Mount Gilead community members and three district administrators.

The John A. Lee award winner will be announced at the end of the year recognition ceremony.

Recognition of Band and Choir Directors

Dr. Howard spoke for the Mount Gilead Board of Education in honoring both the Band and Choir Directors along with their band and choir students. Both the Jazz Band and the Show Choir performed prior to the board meeting.

Recently, the Mount Gilead Band and Choir earned Superior ratings and qualified for the state competition at the OMEA competition.

“Here in Mount Gilead we value educating the whole child in academics, performing arts and athletics,” Howard said. “Many students excel in multiple areas.”

Mount Gilead High School music directors are honored by the Mount Gilead Board of Education: Choir Director Cierra Ward, at left, with Band Director Ross Runyan. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_PXL_20220419_232728935_2.jpg Mount Gilead High School music directors are honored by the Mount Gilead Board of Education: Choir Director Cierra Ward, at left, with Band Director Ross Runyan. Alberta Stojkovic | Aim Media Midwest The Mount Gilead School board recognizes John A. Lee awards, from left, Ryan Newman, Valerie Weir, Amy Van Tilburg, Sylvia Hutchins, Angela VanDyke, Jennie Torrey, Amber Dailey, Tammie Quillman, Mary Tromm, Lorena Boller and Cheryl Linder. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_PXL_20220419_232520189_2.jpg The Mount Gilead School board recognizes John A. Lee awards, from left, Ryan Newman, Valerie Weir, Amy Van Tilburg, Sylvia Hutchins, Angela VanDyke, Jennie Torrey, Amber Dailey, Tammie Quillman, Mary Tromm, Lorena Boller and Cheryl Linder. Alberta Stojkovic | Aim Media Midwest