MARENGO — Plans for a May 30 Memorial Day Parade in Marengo are currently underway. The parade will be hosted by American Legion Marengo Post 710 and Marengo My Home, a community committee.

Organizers are looking for military vehicle owners who would like to participate in the parade. Interested parties should contact Travis Vought 757-287-5079 or American Legion representative Shane Eaton 419-210-6297 or email [email protected] or Travis Vought 757-287-5079.

The parade will step off May 30 at 11 a.m. from the Marengo public playground and end at the cemetery adjacent to the American Legion Post 710.

Participants include The American Legion Post 710, The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 710, The Boy Scouts, The Girl Scouts, The Highland High School Marching Band, Honor Foight Columbus and then potentially the Big Walnut Fire Dept, and Morrow County Sheriffs Dept, and military vehicles.