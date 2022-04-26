Edison welcomes new council member, approves new website

EDISON — In the April council meeting, Edison Village Attorney Bailey Higgins gave the oath of office to new council member Georgann Kneipp. This completes the Edison Council with six members including Dominique Adkins, April Brown, Kent Kanniard, Pete Russel and Mary Swartwood.

Village Administrator Mary Neviska reported that Delco will be repairing and replacing some water lines this spring. Some streets will be torn up with their work. The dates are not yet known.

Council member Russel reported that changes to council rules of procedure were very minor. The biggest change was that council members cannot vote on any action or resolution that might benefit them.

Higgins said she felt it was her duty to advise the council that Roberts Rules of Order should be followed in meetings since it is in the rules. Council approved the rules as amended.

Kanniard has completed the village inventory and said fire extinguishers are expired and need to be replaced.

Council member Adkins said they have decided on a website set up. She presented a first look at the website, which should be open to the public soon. The communications committee is deciding on what information, photos and history should go on the website. Council approved the website format and billing for the website.

Council gave approval for the purchase of the Ohio Basic Code for the village at American Legal Publishing.

Council rejected the resolution to approve a regional opiate committee on the basis they didn’t have enough information.

Council rescinded the ordinance 2019-03 concerning sex offenders and adopted the wording of Ohio Basic Code 2950.034.

Higgins said the ARP Funds report needs to be submitted by April 30. The funds must be used by 2024. Categories include sewer, broadband, water and payroll for essential workers. Fiscal officer Bruce Seaburn said the funds had already been designated for sewer/water and will be reported.

Council approved bills for March of $15,965.10. $6,656 of the March billing was for Mount Gilead Fire Department services.

The next Edison Village Council meeting will be Monday, May 9 in the Municipal Building at 7 p.m.