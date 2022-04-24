MORROW COUNTY — National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 30; and locally medications can be returned at Discount Drug Mart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. National Take Back Days and local medication disposal boxes can help prevent drug abuse, contaminating the environment and accidental poisoning or overdose.

Items accepted to drop of include prescription pills of any kind, over-the-counter medications, medication samples, pet medications and vitamins. Please remove all prescription labels before arrival.

Please do not drop off the following items: Needles, syringes, lancets, thermometers, aerosol cans, IV bags, Hydrogen peroxide, liquid medications, or empty containers

This event is supported by Discount Drug Mart, United Way of Morrow County, The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, and Drug & Alcohol Awareness & Prevention of Morrow County.

Discount Drug Mart is located at 525 Marion St., Mount Gilead, OH.

