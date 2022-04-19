Local ways to make the earth a better place

MORROW COUNTY — There are a number of ways to celebrate Earth Day, the annual event that demonstrates support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EarthDay.org (formerly Earth Day Network) including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.

Saturday, April 23 at the Mount Gilead Library

Celebrate Earth Day at the Mount Gilead Public Library. There will be crafts with Miss Lisa, and special guest, Lindsey Grimm, from Morrow County Recycling/Keep Morrow County Beautiful. Make time to check out the new rain barrel thatchildren cans leave their hand prints on. This event will be 10:30 a.m. – 5 Pp.m. at the Mount Gilead Public Library.

Sunday, April 24 Learn about rain barrels and composting

Learn about Rain Gardens, Rain Barrels and Composting at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center. Come prepared to help install the new rain garden. This event will be held at HOEC 151 Home Road, Mount Gilead, Ohio 43338 starting at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 30 Eco Center Earth Day

ECO Center LLC’s 7th Annual Community Earth Day is Saturday from 12 – 4 p.m. This year’s theme is “Small Change, Big Impact.” Local vendors and businesses will be set up from noon until 4 p.m. Available goods for purchase include: local honey, homemade personal care products and makeup, maple syrup, farm fresh produce, flowers, eco-friendly cleaning products, plastic free living, filtered water, re-purposed, reinvented clothing and local art. And there are workshops too. More about this event next week.

Poster Contest – Posters Due May 13

Not able to pick-up litter? Use your creativity to advocate for Mother Earth! Submit a poster that reflects “A Little Litter is a Big Problem” and the impact litter has on our community. This contest is open to all Morrow County Residents. Posters are due to Morrow County Recycling/Keep Morrow County Beautiful by 4 p.m. on May 13.

Saturday, April 30 is National Drug Take Back Day

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Discount Drug Mart. Items accepted to drop off: Prescription pills of any kind, over-the-counter medications, medication samples, pet medications and vitamins. Please do not drop off the following items: Needles, syringes, lancets, thermometers, aerosol cans, IV bags, Hydrogen peroxide, liquid medications. Please remove all prescription labels before arrival.

Love Mother Earth Clean-up and Litter Index Event – May 14

Join Morrow County Recycling/Keep Morrow County Beautiful on Saturday, May 14 for a litter clean-up at the Discount Drug Mart + Kroger Parking Lot. This event will begin at 9AM with the meeting location just behind Auto Zone in the Discount Drug Mart Parking Lot. Also volunteers are needed to assist with data collection for the spring Litter Index and clean-up efforts at six local locations. The Litter Index will follow the clean-up event.

Trash Bash – Now until June 1

Rally your family and friends or enjoy some alone time with nature picking up litter along our roadways…. This is a great way to make a positive impact! Registration is open at www.MorrowCountyOhio.gov If you conduct a clean-up on your own (without registering), please make sure to report your efforts to Morrow Count Recycling/Keep Morrow County Beautiful to help them obtain data to support future grants to continue to support community clean-up efforts. Last day to submit Trash Bash information is June 1, 2022. There are prizes for the Top 3 individuals/families who removes the most litter from our roadways and the Top 3 individuals/families who reports the most number of times you collected litter. Both of these have to be registered participants.

Rain barrels pop up in a number of places for Earth Day. There will be one at the library and at Headwaters Education Center and these barrels were at Eco Center last year, and they will resurface at Eco Center’s Earth Day April 30. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/04/web1_Rain-Barrels-2021.jpg Rain barrels pop up in a number of places for Earth Day. There will be one at the library and at Headwaters Education Center and these barrels were at Eco Center last year, and they will resurface at Eco Center’s Earth Day April 30.