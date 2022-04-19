Cardington native named Airport Officer of the Year

COLUMBUS — For the third consecutive year, Dale Beam, a Cardington native, has been named the Airport Police Officer of the Year at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

This award is presented to a CRAA Sworn Police officer currently assigned to a specialty/non-patrol assignment. These assignments are DEA Task Force, JTTF, K9. Training officer and Detective. Criteria for the award includes but is not limited to positive attitude, teamwork, work ethic, leadership, morale improvement and individual achievement.

Other factors to consider would be activity (self-initiated arrests, traffic enforcement of security regulations, etc), training, customer service, community involvement, etc.

The selected officer must support the department’s mission and goals, exemplify the department’s core values, be well respected by his/her peers and supervisors and conduct himself/herself in a manner that reflects favorably on the department and the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

This is the third consecutive time Beam has won the award which was initiated in 2016.

A Cardington native, Beam has been in law enforcement for over 30 years; 11 years as a K-9 officer and 20 years at the Columbus airport.

TRex and Beam, working with the DEA Drug Enforcement Agency is up to over $4 million in US currency, seizures and over one and one half million in drug seizures, 1000 pounds.

Dale Beam, Airport Officer of the Year https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/04/web1_Dale-Beam-2022-top-Airport-Police-officer-of-the-Year.jpg Dale Beam, Airport Officer of the Year Submitted photo Dale Beam with his K-9 dog, TRex working with the DHEA Drug Enforement Agency is up to over $4 million in US currency seizures and over $1 1/2 million in drug seizures, 1,000 pounds. Dale and his dog TRex are pictured with the largest narcotic seizures, 400 pounds. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/04/web1_Dale-Beam-and-his-dog-TRex-with-the-largest-narotic-seizures-300-pounds-working-with-DEA-at-Columbus-international-Airport.jpg Dale Beam with his K-9 dog, TRex working with the DHEA Drug Enforement Agency is up to over $4 million in US currency seizures and over $1 1/2 million in drug seizures, 1,000 pounds. Dale and his dog TRex are pictured with the largest narcotic seizures, 400 pounds. Submitted photo