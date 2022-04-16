Students’ art to go on display

MOUNT GILEAD — The art work of Arkadia Luke, a kindergarten student from Park Avenue

Elementary School, Mount Gilead, was chosen to be a part of the 42nd Annual Young People’s Art Exhibit, sponsored by the Ohio Art Education Association and Sargent Art.

Her art work was submitted by her art teacher, Robin Conrad. The work was one of 95 pieces of art chosen from all over the state of Ohio from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. This year there

was a Virtual Reception and Exhibition for YPAE (Young People’s Art Exhibit) held March 13.

Alexis Klemann, a fifth grade student in the Park Avenue Elementary student,, was chosen as an honored artist for the 42nd Annual Youth Art Month Exhibition sponsored by the Ohio Art Education Association.

There are eight regions in Ohio representing the OAEA. This year’s show includes 95 student art works from all over the state. It is a great distinction to be a part of this exhibition, commented Conrad.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/04/web1_Luke-and-Klemann.jpg