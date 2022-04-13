Kindergarten screenings and registrations April 25, 26

CARDINGTON — The Cardington-Lincoln Local School District will hold kindergarten screenings and registration by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 28. Please contact the elementary office

at 419-864-6692 Option 2 to schedule an appointment.

KINDERGARTEN ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS:

The child must be five years old on or before August 1, 2022

Custodial parent/guardian must be present at registration/screening

The child’s original birth certificate must be presented along with any appropriate court or custody papers at the time of screening

State immunization requirement must be completed and documents (shot record) brought to the screening.

Parents must complete the online registration forms. Information for this will be sent in a packet once an appointment is scheduled.

Proof of residency such as utility bill, (not a cable or cell phone bill) lease agreement, mortgage or property tax bill

Parent/Guardian should bring their current driver’s license and/or government issued picture

You must bring the following to the appointment or the student will not be screened Current driver’s license/government issued picture I D for the parent/guardian, original birth certificate, immunization record, proof of residency, custody papers (if applicable) and your electronic registration must be submitted (information) will be sent once the appointment is made on how to complete the electronic forms)

Any questions about this process, please feel free to give a call to 419-864-6692 Option 2 between the hours of 8 am and 3 pm.

