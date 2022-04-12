Snopik inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN — Cassandra Snopik of Mount Gilead, OH, a Business Administration major at Youngstown State University, has been inducted into the YSU Chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma.

Beta Gamma Sigma, with nearly 85,000 members in more than 190 countries, is the world’s premier business honorary reserved exclusively for schools accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

Students must be registered in a business administration program and rank in the top 10 percent of the sophomore, junior or senior classes or top 20 percent for master’s programs. This is the 23rd BGS class at YSU. For eight consecutive years, the chapter has been recognized for Highest Honors by the international organization’s Collegiate Chapter Honor Roll.

