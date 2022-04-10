State Patrol investigates fatal crash on Interstate 75

BATH TOWNSHIP – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash. The crash occurred on Interstate 75, near mile marker 128. The crash occurred on Sunday, April 10 at approximately 6:10 a.m.

A 2014 GMC Terrain, driven by Cameron Streibel, age 15, of Galion was traveling northbound on Interstate 75. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a drainage culvert and overturned.

Streibel and two passengers were ejected from the vehicle. Streibel was transported by EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. The right rear passenger, Harley Sharp, age 19, of Galion, was transported by EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The left rear passenger, William Morgan, age 20, of Galion, was transported by EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The front passenger, Colton Bonen, age 17, of Galion, was pronounced deceased on scene by Allen County Coroner’s Assistant Heather Lee.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Lima Fire Department EMS, Perry Township EMS, Bath Township EMS, Bath Fire Department, Miller Auto Incorporated, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash. Safety belts were not utilized by any of the occupants.