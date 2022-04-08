Absentee ballots available for the primary election

BUCYRUS — Absentee ballots are available at the Crawford County Board of Elections for the Primary

Election to be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. This is a Primary Election and voters will need to declare their political party to vote. Residents may vote by coming into the office during the following hours:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, from April 11, 2022 through April 15, 2022

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, from April 18, 2022 through Friday, April 22, 2022

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, from April 25, 2022 through Friday April 29, 2022

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022

1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, May 2, 2022

You may also apply by mail. Request a form or just write a letter giving your Crawford County address, where you want the ballots mailed if it is a different address, your date of birth, the last 4 digits of your Social Security number or your driver’s license number, the date of election, a statement that you are a qualified elector and the type of ballot you wish to vote-Democratic, Republican, or Issues Only. Please sign your name.

Absentee balloting by mail ends on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at noon.

Absentee balloting in person ends Monday, May 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. Our office will be open until 2 p.m. on that day for absentee voting.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the BOARD OF ELECTIONS OFFICE by 7:30 p.m. on election day.

Please note that the Board of Elections office has moved across the street to 112 E. Mansfield St. in the Lower Level of the County Administration Building.

Call the Board of Elections Office at 419-562-8721 for more information.

