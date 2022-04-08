Free milkweed seeds available from Richland SWCD

MANSFIELD — Free Milkweed seeds and planting instructions are available while supplies last, from Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD), located at 1495 W. Longview Avenue, Suite 205B, Mansfield, Ohio 44906. The seeds may be picked up from a basket outside the Richland SWCD office door.

In the fall, the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative (OPHI) spear-headed the Milkweed Seed Pod collection and was aided by other partners, such as Richland SWCD and the public, in the collection of milkweed seed pods in an effort to help foster habitats for Monarch butterflies and other pollinators. The seeds being given away were harvested from the collected pods and re-packaged by Richland SWCD volunteers, Pete Holmes and Marilyn Roe.

Pollinator Species are experiencing population declines across the United States. In particular, the monarch butterfly has drastically declined here in Ohio and in the wintering grounds of Mexico. Milkweed is essential to the survival of Monarch Butterflies in Ohio and Ohio is a priority area for Monarchs. The monarch butterflies that hatch here in the summer migrate to Mexico for the winter and are responsible for starting the life cycle all over again in the spring.

For more information about the programs, services and events Richland SWCD provides, call 419-747-8686 or visit their website at http://richlandswcd.net/.

Richland SWCD develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.

