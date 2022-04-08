Give blood during National Minority Health Month

CRAWFORD COUNTY – April is National Minority Health Month — a time to raise awareness about health disparities that disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minority populations. The American Red Cross is reminding blood and platelet donors it’s critically important to maintain a stable blood supply this spring to support those with chronic illnesses and other blood needs in the U.S.

Blood transfusions remain one of the most critical treatments for patients like those living with sickle cell disease – the majority of whom are of African and Latin descent – and beta thalassemia major, which disproportionately affects those of Asian descent. Additionally, women who are Black are more likely than women who are white to experience severe postpartum hemorrhage, often requiring blood transfusion. To help ensure all patients have access to the blood products they count on, donors are urged to make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, those who come to give through April 18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give April 19-May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will be automatically entered to win a new travel trailer camper that sleeps eight, all courtesy of our partners at Suburban Propane. (Terms apply, see rcblood.org/camper.)

Health insights for donors

As a benefit to donors, the Red Cross provides vital health insights to help aid in awareness, prevention, early detection and monitoring for better health outcomes. All presenting blood donors receive a free mini-health screening with insights on pulse, blood pressure and hemoglobin. Vital signs are recorded in the donor’s online profile where they can track and monitor their results via the Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org and share the results with their health care provider.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Crawford County, April 7-30:

Bucyrus: April 29: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bucyrus Community Hospital, 629 N. Sandusky Street

Galion: April 12 10 a.m. – 4 :p.m., Galion Alliance Church, 430 Portland Way N and April 26: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northmor High School, 7819 Ohio 19

New Washington: April 11 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 110 South Kibler St., North Robinson

4/19/2022: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Colonel Crawford High School, 2303 State Route 602

Mini-health screening, gift card, chance at travel trailer for donors