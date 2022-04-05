MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

March 28

Theft – Caller reported that her house had been burglarized sometime in the past two weeks. $82 in cash and 2 knives were missing.

March 29

Officer assisted another unit and the Morrow County Probation Department with two barricaded subjects at two separate locations. Both were apprehended.

Well-being check – Caller requested a well-being check due to an abusive boyfriend. Contact was made and person advised that she was okay.

Well-being check – Caller requested a well-being check on his neighbor as she hadn’t seen him in months. Attempt to contact was unsuccessful. The park ranger was going to try to contact via email.

March 30

Officer assisted the dog warden regarding a dog complaint. No one answered the door.

Caller advised of fraudulent unemployment benefits applied for in her name in June 2020. In June 2021, someone attempted to use her Kroger credit card. She further advised that she had received a piece of mail for another person and thought that to be suspicious. Officer advised that he would document the incidents.

A disabled vehicle was reported on South Main Street at Pop A Top. The vehicle had run out of fuel and one of the occupants had walked to the gas station. Officers pushed it out of the roadway.

A driver was cited for turn signal, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Prescription oxycodone pills were also found and sent for testing.

March 3

Alarm drop – Officer responded to 228 South Street for an alarm drop. All doors and windows were secured. Officer was unable to contact key holder.

Officers responded to two men fighting in front of 223 W. High Street. Officers spoke with both individuals. They stated they were fighting over food and money. Both were given disorderly conduct warnings.

Caller reported a male riding his bike in the middle of the road. Officer contacted the man, who was on his bike on the side of the road. Officer advised him to stay out of the traffic.

Officer assisted Cardington Police with an active domestic. The male was armed with a taser and walked out the back door. Officer patrolled the area and was unable to locate the male. He stayed in the area until the Deputy arrived.

April 1

Officer relayed with Marion Police Department in transporting a person to the Morrow County Correctional Facility.

April 2

Officer assisted the Morrow County Sheriff. After arriving, a 94-year-old woman advised that she had a very sharp pain in her lower back. I requested E.M.S. They transported her to Morrow County Hospital.

Marion Police Department requested contact be made at 323 Northfield Drive. Officer was unable to make contact and business card was left.

Officer cited driver for stop sign and possession of marijuana.

April 3

Officer responded to the Morrow County Prosecutor’s Office for a 911 hang up. Officer was unable to locate any persons in trouble. The building was secure, and no one was inside.