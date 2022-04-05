Matthews donates sign to American Legion

CARDINGTON — When the 15-year-old outside public announcement sign at the Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 American Legion Post Home, Cardington, was destroyed by heavy winds, it was quickly replaced with a new sign donated by Mark Mathews and Mathews Service Station.

Mark, the second generation owner of the business, said his father, Bob, who assumed ownership of the service station in 1959, served in the U. S. Army. Mark’s grandfather, Guy Mathews, also served in the Army during World War I and later was an active member of Post 97. Guy’s brother, Harry Mathews was killed in 1944 while serving during World War II. Bob Mathews passed away in 2020.

Jim Morris, first vice commander with Post 97, expressed appreciation, on behalf of the post. “It was put up immediately announcing our coming events,” said Morris.

The Post home is located at 307 Park Street, Cardington.