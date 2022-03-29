Sign Up Now for the “Spring Into Wellness” Email Wellness Challenge

MORROW COUNTY — Are you done with bad weather and people being sick? Are you ready to re-charge your health by looking at the dimensions of wellness? Wellness is more than just our physical health – it also includes emotional, financial, social, spiritual, environmental, intellectual, creative, and even career wellness. Join Ohio State University Extension for the “Spring into Wellness” 6-week email wellness challenge to learn more about these and other wellness topics.

The email challenge connects participants with tips, research, and resources to help you blend the dimensions of wellness to be a healthier you. Sign up by going to https://go.osu.edu/lhlwmorrow or contact our office at 419-947-1070 for assistance in signing up and answer a few short questions to get registered. During the week of March 28 all registered participants will receive a pre-challenge message. Participants will then receive twice-weekly emails from April 4 to May 15. Participants will have access to optional resources available including the Ohio State University Extension Live Healthy Live Well Blog, a free 4-part wellness webinar series, and a fun Bingo card. Pre-and post-challenge online surveys will be used to track participant progress and comments

Join this award-winning group as they offer another chance to connect with adults who are interested in wellness via email. “Spring into Wellness” will challenge you to explore all the dimensions of wellness to be a better you. This program is offered free and is sponsored by Ohio State University Extension.

For additional information contact Candace Heer, Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences, at [email protected] or 419-947-1070.

