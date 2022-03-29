Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]

March 31

Book Club

Come join us for the first meeting of a new book club, meeting at Seniors on Center, on March 31 at 12 p.m. The book club is with the Mount Gilead Public Library. Either simply show up or call at 419-946-4191 to reserve a copy of “The giver of stars”. This is open to all adults but childcare will not be provided.

Meet the Candidates

Meet the Candidates at Cardington American Legion at 6:30 p.m., 307 Park St., Cardington.

April 4

Retired Teachers

The Morrow County Retired Teachers Association will meet for lunch at Trinity UM Church. Robin Rayfield, executive director of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, will speak and answer questions at 1 p.m. concerning ORTA’s campaign to have a COLA restored to the Ohio’s retired teachers. All area retired teachers are urged to attend. Lunch reservations at $10 are needed to Mary Kay Myers, 460 Willow Lane, Mt. Gilead by March 25th. Interested retirees not attending the luncheon are welcome to come at 1 p.m . to hear Dr. Rayfield at no charge.

Mount Gilead Village Council

Mount Gilead village council meets the first and third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 72 W High St.

Cardington Village Council

Cardington village council meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of holidays, in the village municipal building, 215 Park Street.

April 6

Public Information Meeting

A Public Information Meeting for the proposed Blossom Solar project will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Washington Township Hall, County Road 49 in Iberia. For more details about Blossom Solar and Open Road Renewables visit their website: www.blossomsolarproject.com

April 7

Scholarship Auction and Dinner

Morrow County Women Scholarship Auction and Dinner, April 7, 6 p.m. at Marion Salem Methodist Church. Advance reservations by appreciated by Saturday, April 2.

April 11

Edison Village Council

Edison village council meeting, Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, 103 N. Boundary St.

Cardington Board of Education

The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education meets the second Monday of the month, unless a holiday is on that day. The board meets in the high school library at 6 p.m. Sept.-March. April – Nov. meetings begin at 7 p.m. There is no meeting in July.

April 18

Mount Gilead Village Council

Mount Gilead village council meets the first and third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 72 W High St.

Cardinton Village Council

Cardington village council meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of holidays, in the village municipal building, 215 Park Street.

Some meetings may still be held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

Municipal Building.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_calendar-4.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to [email protected] Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to [email protected] Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.