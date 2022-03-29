Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni plan party for May 28

CARDINGTON — Reservations are being accepted for the 92nd Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni party to be held Saturday, May 28. The event will be held in the Cardington-Lincoln High School and will begin with a tour at 2 p.m. of the elementary building on Nichols Street.

Alumni and guests will be served dinner by All Occasion Catering at 5 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. (note the earlier hour).

The Class of 1972, the 50 year class, will be the honored guests. Other increment year classes will also be recognized.

The association will induct new member(s) into the Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni Hall of Fame and they will also award four scholarships to members of the current graduation class.

Deadline for submitting Hall of Fame nominations is April 18. They may be sent or brought to the school administrative office, 121 Nichols Street or to 312 South Marion Street.

The high school building will open at 3 p.m. on the day of the alumni party and the 50 year class will meet in the high school library prior to the dinner. Other classes wishing to reserve a classroom for a private meeting before the dinner can contact Evelyn Long at 419-864-6786.

Cost of the event is $25 per person. Reservations can be made by contacting Long or Darlene Wallace at 419-864-3976.

Committee members of the Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni Association are Quinn Maceyko, president; Ron Pine, vice president; Darlene Ebert Wallace, secretary; Evelyn Fricke Long, treasurer, and Sharon Morris Collmer, Vena Underwood Counts and Jacquelyn Breckner Meyers.