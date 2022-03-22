Mount Gilead Council hears merchants’ plans

MOUNT GILEAD — Merchants Association representatives Kate Stuttler and Lindsey Wells reported on the village Downtown Days at the March 7 village council meeting. Stuttler said it was the decision to have four targeted dates for Downtown Days instead of monthly events.

2022 Downtown Days are scheduled as follows:

June 11 Garage Sales Day 10 a.m.-4p.m. with vendors on the village square, at the Village Gathering Place and other downtown locations.

August 13 Classic Car Show 1-7 p.m. (vintage motorcycles will be included with classic cars for the first time) Committee is planning for a Beer Garden on the square.

October Fall Festival (date to be determined) 10 a.m.-4p.m.

November 26 Shop Local Saturday with businesses having sidewalk sales and vendors at the Village Gathering Place.

The village and police will help with traffic control and Council member Emily Shaffer will work with the merchants to secure any permits needed.

In other council business, Police Chief Adam Lakey reported that the suspects from the recent rash of break-ins have been identified. One was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Another was arrested for passing counterfeit currency and the third was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Lakey thanked officers Turner, Beekman and Meyer for their hard work on those cases.

Captain Cronenwett completed his FBI LEED, a trilogy which includes supervisor, command and executive leadership courses.

Fire Chief Chad Swank also reported the new tanker is expected to be delivered next week.

Swank and members of the fire department will be campaigning for the fire ley at events and meetings in the coming weeks.

He said he will also be going door-to-door for the levy and encouraged council members to work with him in educating voters for the needs of the fire department.

Village Administrator Derek Allen said paving projects in the village will begin this spring with the completion date scheduled in June.

The streets scheduled for paving include Lincoln Ave. North Delaware Ave. from Lincoln to Iberia Rd., S. Delaware from W. Marion St. and south, Cherry St. north of Park Ave., Cedar St., Pine Drive, Elm St. and part of Neil Ave.

Funding of $382,000 for Lincoln Ave. paving will come from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG,) and resurfacing of other streets of $406,000 will be funded by a mix of gas tax, license tax, and the general fund. Kokosing Construction of Fredericktown is the contractor.

Council then approved Ordinance 1876, which adds Presidents Day and MLK Day to be included as village holidays along with other major holidays.

Mount Gilead Merchants Association representatives Lindsey Wells and Kate Stuttler, left to right, report on Village Downtown Days at the Mount Gilead Council meeting. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_IMG_20220307_191140_2.jpg Mount Gilead Merchants Association representatives Lindsey Wells and Kate Stuttler, left to right, report on Village Downtown Days at the Mount Gilead Council meeting.