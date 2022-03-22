MG School Board hears strategic plan report

MOUNT GILEAD — The Mount Gilead School Board opened their March 15 meeting with reports from the strategic planning committee.

Committee chairman Roc Castricone said a priority is to get the community more involved with the schools. One suggestion is to have a school resource officer for positive communication with law enforcement. He also noted that activities like the fall street fair are very good for community engagement.

“Community involvement is all about building relationships,” Castricone said. He added that Mount Gilead is working with the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce to hold a job fair in May at the high school.

Committee chairman Janet Edwards talked about ways communication can be improved for the school district. The committee said surveys can be an important way to hear needs and ideas from the community. The district website and Face Book pages need to be coordinated better since there are now so many separate Face Book pages for events and activities.

Curriculum Coordinator Emily Ross spoke about what the district wants from our graduates.

Three values she mentioned for graduates were: having critical life skills, learning strong work ethics and contributing to the community.

The next meeting of the Strategic planning committee is April 7 at 6 p.m. in the High School Community Room.

School Board member Vanessa Gingerich commented that she has been getting good feedback from people in the community about district planning. She said people appreciate the board and administration asking for community involvement in strategic planning.

Park Avenue Elementary Principal Chris Kamenski reported on the successful fundraiser that raised $8,000 for school activities. The sponsoring company will also cover the cost for the spring Fun Day. This brings the total raised to about $11,000.

High School Principal Deb Clauss reported that 77 seniors will receive diplomas at graduation. 95 students are in the eighth grade class. Clauss is pleased with the enthusiastic attendance of eighth graders’ parents who were at the freshman open house.

Middle School Principal Clay Grube reported on a good response for the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program (PBIS.) Grube said 93 percent of the middle school students qualified for the Snow Trails field trip last month.

Treasurer Tina Gabler reported on successful transfer to the new software. She noted the district is on track with the budget.

Jeremy Barr was approved as Permanent substitute teacher at the High School and Middle School.

Board approved the overnighter for MGHS band and choir at Disney World for December 15-20, 2022.

Supplemental coaches’ contracts were approved for cross country, golf, and volleyball for 2022-2023.

Board approved to have the Edison property surveyed and sold via a public sale along with the sale of the ball field portion for no less than the least amount allowable by law.

Approved the estimates from K&B Water Well Drilling and Excavation related to the installation of water well for the purpose of providing irrigation to the athletic fields as part of the stadium/track project.

Recognition of District Board member Virgil Staley who was given an award by the Ohio State School Boards Association for 15 years as a Mount Gilead School Board member.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Gilead Board of Education will be April 19, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Board of Education Office.

Mount Gilead School Board member Virgil Staley receives an award for 15 years as a Mount Gilead School Board member from the Ohio School Board Association, Central Region at their March Conference.