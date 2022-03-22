First Chamber of Commerce reverse raffle is a success

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow Chamber of Commerce board members were delighted with the results of their first Annual Reverse Raffle at the Cardington American Legion March 12.

After a meal with barbeque pork that was catered by Chuck Carwell, the raffle began with emcee Mike Schnell. Schnell kept up a teasing banter with ticket holders as he moved along drawing numbers until the final five came on stage.

Chamber Director Angela Powell said over 150 Chamber members and their friends attended the event to raise a total of $12,000. One hundred tickets were sold at $100 each with additional side tickets sold along with a 50/50 raffle. The grand prize for the event was $2,500.

The winner of the raffle was Tony DeAnna with Chris Conant standing in for him. The final five included Chris Conant, Tim Hack, Martha Meier, Audrey Havranek and Alberta Stojkovic.

Powell said their plan is to give two $500 scholarships and one $1,000 scholarship to Morrow County high school students. After expenses of the event are paid they are confident they can have at least one additional scholarship with funds that came in from the raffle.

“I was amazed with the generosity of the people that attended,” Powell said. “It was a fun night and we are looking forward to it becoming an annual event.”

The Chamber of Commerce scholarships are for Morrow County high school seniors. They must live in the county and attend a Morrow County High School (including Tri-Rivers and Pioneer if they live in Morrow County.)

Powell added that there is no grade average (GPA) requirement. The student essay is about how their future plans impact the Morrow County community.

Chamber board president, Erin Kelty thanked all those on the committee who contributed to the evening’s fun including: Katie Gosset, Carol Lessick, LeAnne and Gene Gompf, Nick Newman and Erin Kelty.

Coming Chamber events:

Tuesday, March 22 Grand Opening for Open Road Renewables 10-11 a.m. at 13 ½ S. Main St. in Mount Gilead

Thursday, March 24 Business after Hours 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.; Century 21 Gold Standard at 169 W. High St. in Mount Gilead

Saturday April 30 Annual Chamber Bowling Tournament starting at 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

County Job Fair sponsored by the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce; Saturday, May 14 at Mount Gilead High School 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Employers who want a table may contact Angela Powell [email protected] or call her at 419-946-2821. There are no fees for employees or job seekers.

Five remaining raffle ticket holders out of 100 wait nervously as emcee Mike Schnell (in front) explains the rules. From left: Chris Conant standing in for the winner Tony DeAnna, Tim Hack, Martha Meier, Audrey Havranek and Alberta Stojkovic. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_-5110672499845198804.jpg Five remaining raffle ticket holders out of 100 wait nervously as emcee Mike Schnell (in front) explains the rules. From left: Chris Conant standing in for the winner Tony DeAnna, Tim Hack, Martha Meier, Audrey Havranek and Alberta Stojkovic.