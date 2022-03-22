Board hires new coaches, awards contracts

CARDINGTON — Brenda Miller was given a three year contract as the district’s new treasurer when the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education met for its regular meeting Monday, March 14. Her contract runs from August 1, 2022 to July 31, 2025. She is succeeding Jon Mason, who has served as the district’s treasurer since 2015. His resignation is effective July 31, 2022.

Also employed were Jason Rice, head boys basketball coach for the winter 2022-2023; and Eric Kyrk, varsity cross country head coach and Ryan Treese, varisty volley ball head coach, FY 23 Fall.

Awarded administrative contacts were Carmen Griffith, special education director, three years, and Scott Hardwick, elementary principal, both three years August 1, 2022 to July 31, 2025.

In other matters, Supt Brian Petrie reporting on the COVID and Quarantine situation, said “Our attendances and absences are in better shape than at any point since pre-Covid.” “The kids are engaged,” he said, “ we’re pleased with our attendance and engagement.” He noted that there is a low transmission rate and “we are allowing visitors to come back,” and noted the guidelines that go with that. The CDC dropped its requirement for the wearing of masks on the buses, he said.

Giving reports were high school principal, Joe Mills, elementary principal Scott Hardwick and Jenny Zierden, curriculum director.

Treasurer Jon Mason reported the February report was “pretty quiet.”

The board approved the establishment of a Health Science Fund.

Principal Mills said the annual Sports Awards program will be held March 21.

Approved were the following board approved scholarships to be awarded this year: Onieta Walker, $1,000 (1); Harry Mock, $500 (1); Board of Educa- tion $1500 (1); and Lillian James $1,200 (TBA).

Also approved were paper-based administration of the third grade Ohio State Tests for the 2022-2023 school year in accordance with Senate Bill 216 of the 132nd Ohio General Assembly.

Approval was also given participation in the USDA RUS DLT grant, solicit of bids for the RUS DLT grant project; and the School Travel Plan Consolidation Assistance for application for Safe Routes to School Grant.

Approval was given the increase to the district Credit card Limit (FC Bank Card) in the amount of $15,000.

Approval was given the bus purchase in accordance with META purchase bid and OD E school bus purchase program (1. Rush Truck Centers of Ohio $96,895) (Grant paid at $46,438 Ohio School Bus Purchase Program).

Supt. Petrie said this bus will replace a 2012 bus and |our fleet of buses will be an updated fleet.”

Following a brief executive session, the board approved the establishment of the administrative position, Director of Athletics and Activities.

Six members of the Cardington FFA and their advisor, Erin Wollett, were present to describe the state awards each received: Those students included Alexis Crone, Hazel Jolliff, Bryce Moodispaugh, Cameron Kinsey, Zoie Bagwell and Mady Franks.

The board approved the donation of $1022.34 to the Indoor Track team for entry fees and other costs associated with the season from Todd and Joan Jolliff.

The following service agreements with META Solutions were approved:

Schedule 1 services, $16.75 per student, total cost: $16,951.00 (a) power school; Schedule B services: a InfoOHio $2.90 per student and b) help anywhere $1.49 per student. Also included Online enrollment nd registration with E-Collect Forces, estimated $8,673.35 and this includes Power School enrollment and $6.33 per student and 1-E Collect Forms License $1653.75.

The board will meet next on April 11, 3022.

New district treasurer Brenda Miller, center, is flanked on the left by board president Matt Clinger and on the right by Superintendent Brian Petrie. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/03/web1_New-treasurer.jpg New district treasurer Brenda Miller, center, is flanked on the left by board president Matt Clinger and on the right by Superintendent Brian Petrie.