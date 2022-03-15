Eloise R. Freeman, age 79, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed away at her Marengo home surrounded by her family Sunday morning, March 6th, 2022.

She was born in Delaware on August 30, 1942, one of 16 children born to the late Emmett Sr. and Ina (Phelps) Adkins. A graduate of Marengo High School in 1960, it was there where she met her future husband, Charles “Chuck” Freeman. They were wed in 1961 and together shared 61 wonderful years, making a home, and raising a family. Chuck would be the first to admit, she spoiled him rotten.

Described as selfless, Eloise was the caretaker of her large family. She and Chuck were Pillar members of the Centerburg Free Will Baptist Church. She was a Godly woman and taught her grandkids about Jesus and loved packing her car full of kids to take to VBS.

Her table was always open. She was a willing and wonderful cook. Known for her Payday’s, her breakfast meals, fried pork chops, biscuits and gravy, and homemade noodles will be missed. Chuck and her family loved them all. She took pride in feeding people, especially her family. Her passion for cooking and feeding people was also shown as a cook for Highland Schools and as a former owner of the Ole Farmstead Inn.

She was from a farming family, gardening was a family endeavor, she took joy in putting up the annual harvest, freezing corn, snapping beans, and canning the fruits of their family’s labor.

Frugal, she was a true bargain shopper, always looking for a good deal. She enjoyed having coffee with her friends at Arby’s and spending winters in Leesburg, Florida. Not one to be alone, she loved hanging out with her family, especially her sisters, who were her best friends. She was at her best when spending time with her great-grandchildren, giving them anything they wanted, and will be remembered for her honest, giving, and loving ways.

Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband Chuck, daughter Melanie (Brian) Votaw, daughter-in-law: Sharon Freeman Mulvain, 4 grandchildren: Amy (Dan) Richardson, Christopher Freeman, Erika Votaw, Kendra (Jacob) Mosher, 7 great-grandchildren: Keaton, Alayna, Maverick, Griffin, Brynlei, Charleigh, Jaden, brothers, Emmett Jr., Enoch, Jimmy (Sharon) Adkins; sisters, Dorothy Coleman, Laura Mailey, Joyce (Dick) Wertz, and Mary (Jerry) Fouts. Her sisters-in-law, Rose, Betty, Linda, Kim, and Cindy Adkins; brother-in-law, Richard Addison, numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Douglas Freeman in 2012 whom she rejoins in Heaven; brothers: Frank, Gene, Ellet, Ernie, Jonah “Joney” Adkins; sisters: Hester Addison, Betty Stephens, Ruth Pukansky, sister-in-law Janet Adkins, and brothers-in-law: Beanie Mailey, Paul Stephens, as well as dear extended nephews and other family members.

Friends may call from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 10th, at the Centerburg Free Will Baptist Church, 360 N. Clayton St., Centerburg, Ohio 43011 where services will follow Thursday at 2:00 pm with Pastor’s Mark Tuggle and Brad Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in Marengo Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home in Sunbury.

A reception will follow at the Marengo American Legion Hall next to the cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com