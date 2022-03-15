Mount Gilead Police Reports

Mount Gilead Police Dept. calls for March 1 – March 8

March 1

Officer dispatched to a Lee St. home where a concerned friend said her friend called for help. The female was intoxicated and had gotten into an altercation with a couple who were both also intoxicated. The male and a female were cited for under-age drinking. The resident female was cited for allowing them to drink.

March 4

Officer called to Dollar General where a couple was having a verbal exchange in the parking lot. They were advised not to fight in the parking lot.

March 5

A suspicious man was observed in the backyard of a Cherry St. home. Officer en-route observed a man on N. Main St. with the same description. Officer spoke to the man who was walking home and denied being on the homeowners premises.

A man was arrested for trying to pass counterfeit money. A woman was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Officer responded to a report of counterfeit money at McDonald’s. Employees were unable to identify the source of the counterfeit $20 bill.

N. Main St. officer responded to a domestic dispute. Verbal exchange when woman asked her ex-boyfriend to leave when he tried to remove some of his property. Officer advised her she can request a standby if the ex boyfriend schedules time to pick up his belongings.

March 6

Caller reported his wallet and car keys were stolen from McDonald’s. Suspect was identified by video surveillance at the store.

Dispatch advised there were multiple fentanyl related overdoses at the jail and backup was requested. Three suspects were suspected of fentanyl contact and an officer rode with EMS to county hospital.

Officer responded to a 911 hang-up and identified it was an medical emergency and woman was transported to the hospital.

Woman was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on W. Marion Blvd.

March 7

Female found unconscious in her vehicle. She was arrested on charges of drug paraphernalia and physical control. Grand jury will indict pending outcome of test results.

An injured deer was found outside the village limits and was dispatched by an officer.

Fire control received a 911 hang-up from the music room of the high school. School officials advised it was unfounded.

March 8

Caller advised that he ingested an excessive amount of Tylenol because he did not feel like living anymore. Man was transported to Marion General Hospital for evaluation.