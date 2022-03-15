Cardington council hears finance updates

CARDINGTON — The village’s finances were reviewed by Fiscal Officer Deb Fry when Cardington Village council met in regular session Monday, March 7.

Fry gave a summary of revenue for the period of February 1 to February 28, 2022 noting the decrease in income tax revenues and utility collections comparable to 2021. She said interest is up slightly from last year Fry said the second disbursement of the ARPA Funding (The American Rescue Plan Act), is scheduled to “hit our account in a couple weeks.”

This was noted in an e-mail received on March 2, 2022, she said. Fry reviewed the check register for this day. Among the accounts to be paid were Cargill Salt,-additional road salt, $2,413.51 and Holmes Rental and Sales, Zero-turn mower, 2021 PO $10,630.00. Council approved the total of $41,165. to be paid in bills.

Given a second and final reading and then approval were two ordinances, one adopting a permanent budget for 2022( Resources) and the other ordinance, to make permanent appropriations and other expenses for the village for fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

Through a resolution, council accepted and confirmed the mayor’s and fire chief’s recommendation of Isaac Swartz for the position of volunteer fireman for the village, effective March 7, 2022.

Council set the annual Spring Clean Up Day to take place Saturday, May 21, 2022 and the community-wide garage sale on Saturday, June 18.

Village Administrator Walt Pollock reported he and five employees of his department are working on continuing education in their respective positions.

Speaking to council was Joe Jakubick from First Energy (Ohio Edison) with Regional External Affairs.

Absent was Councilman Troy Ruehrmund, who was given an excused absence from this meeting.