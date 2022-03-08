MORROW COUNTY — American Red Cross month is being observed across America during the month of March. Joining the celebration is the Morrow County Chapter, its local council and the Morrow County Commissioners, the latter authoring a proclamation making the month of March Red Cross month in Morrow County.

The proclamation states the American Red Cross was founded May 21, 1881 by Clara Barton, who, during the Civil War, helped wounded soldiers. She was on the battlefield when a bullet grazed her blouse.

The American Red Cross provides service to the military, first aid, CPR, swimming lessons, and blood and disaster services which could be a national event or a one family fire.

The local council is in need of volunteers, especially for disaster and service to military.

During Red Cross month, displays can be viewed in Keith’s Flower Shop, Mount Gilead or Perry Cook Library, Johnsville.

To sign up as a volunteer, please go to the American Red Cross website online or call the office at 419-935-2811.