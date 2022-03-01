Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Knox County

Mount Vernon – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at approximately 10:50 a.m., on State Route 13 near milepost 12 in Clinton Township.

Stacie R. Smith, age 27, of Fredericktown was operating a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan southbound on State Route 13. Samuel U. Bush, age 64, of Mount Vernon was operating a 2006 Ford F-150 northbound on State Route 13. Smith drove left of center and struck Bush’s vehicle. Smith’s vehicle continued off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Ms. Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Bush suffered serious injuries and was transported to Knox County Hospital. Ms. Smith’s one-year old passenger was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Both Smith and Bush were wearing seatbelts and the one-year old was in a child safety seat. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Vernon Police Department, Mount Vernon Fire/EMS, Fredericktown Fire/EMS, Ohio Department of Transportation, Elliston’s Towing, and the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

