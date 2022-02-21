Some meetings may still be held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

Feb. 21

Mt. Gilead Village Council meets 7-8 p.m. at the Municipal Building at 48 E. High St.

Feb. 22

Mount Gilead Schools Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. at the board office at 145 N. Cherry St.

Feb. 26

The Morrow County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting on the 3rd floor of the Mt Gilead Public Library. The program, entitled History of the US Postal Service will be presented by Larry Moore. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Social distancing and masks at your discretion.

March 15

Mt. Gilead Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m.

Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

