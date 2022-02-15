TEACH Grant program debuts in county

MARION — Marion Community Foundation is offering a Teaching, Educating And Classroom Help (TEACH) Grants program for Morrow County classroom teachers. Applications are being accepted online now through March 9, 2022, at noon.

Following two successful years in Marion, a TEACH Grants program has been created specifically for Morrow County teachers to make area classrooms interesting, stimulating, and impactful for students. The purpose of TEACH Grants is to provide funding to teachers, or small teams of classroom teachers, to foster and develop programs, projects, events, or lessons for kindergarten through 12th grade.

On the Foundation’s website – www.MarionCommunityFoundation.org – teachers can find the application under the “Grants” tab, on the “Apply for a Grant” page. Any public or private school teacher who instructs children kindergarten through high school in Morrow County is eligible to apply. Grants are intended to fund innovative or creative programs, projects, events, or lessons in the classroom not supported by regular school budgets.

“Classroom teachers have great ideas and creative solutions to meet their students’ needs,” said Dean Jacob, President and CEO of Marion Community Foundation. “The TEACH Grant program can help teachers launch innovative and motivational ideas that may go unfunded because of a school’s tight budget.”

The TEACH Grants program started because of financial support from Pillar Credit Union, who recently created a new endowment fund, the Pillar Credit Union Morrow County Teachers Fund, to specifically support teachers in Morrow County.

“The Board of Pillar Credit Union was instrumental in starting the TEACH Grants Program by providing the financial support,” said Jacob. “Building on that success, they created a second fund at Marion Community Foundation to offer the program in Morrow County. We are very appreciative of their initiative and desire to support education locally.”

According to Jacob, the Morrow County TEACH Grants program will award two grants of $500 each. The award decisions will be made by a volunteer committee of Marion Community Foundation and its Board of Directors.

The application for the 2022 Morrow County TEACH Grants program is available on Marion Community Foundation’s website at www.marioncommunityfoundation.org, under the Grants tab, and applications are due by March 9 at Noon. Selection committees will review the applications in April and announce recipients in May. Updates will be available on the Foundation’s social media channels—Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Additional information is available by contacting Julie Prettyman, Marion Community Foundation’s Director of Programs, at 740-387-9704 or julieprettyman@marioncommunityfoundation.org.

Marion Community Foundation is located at 504 S. State Street. Its offices are open weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.