Lincoln Day Dinner planned Feb. 21

In honor of President’s Day, the Morrow County Republican Party and Central Committee invites everyone to its annual Lincoln Day 2022 Celebration.

A light dinner will celebrate Abraham Lincoln as the first Republican President of the United States.

You can meet the upcoming Republican primary candidates, learn about the redistricting for Morrow County and hear from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

“They have been planning an informative and upbeat evening. This is your opportunity to learn about our local and state government officials and get involved with the party,” a news release states.

The event will be on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 21, at Highland High School, 1300 State Route 314, Marengo, Ohio 43334. Doors open at 6 pm.

Cost is $10 per person. Cash or check at the door. Please RSVP to 419-768-4643.

Members of the Morrow County Republican Central Committee who represent Highland area voting precincts. Pictured from left to right are Patricia Davies, Bill Short, Terri Miller, Bill Young, Penny Porter and Julie Stake.