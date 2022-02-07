Ohio Central Bible College plans seminar

The public is invited to the event, which will be Feb. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the lower-level community room of the Mount Gilead Public Library Annex, the white building, on East High Street.

Rev. Dr. Dennis Schultz, D. Min. of Mount Gilead will teach on “Theories of Bible Translations and Interpretations: Correctly Handling the Word of Truth.” He is the dean of faculty at the school and a professor of religious studies.

The cost is $20 per person and attendees will receive a certificate of completion. Students should bring their own Bibles. Visit www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org for more information. All are welcome.

This institution is not certified by the department of higher education, or the state of Ohio, and it does not racially discriminate. OCBC is allowed by Ohio Revised Code Section 1713.02 E to offer postsecondary religious instruction and is a 501 c 3 nonprofit school in Morrow County.