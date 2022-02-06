MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF

Jan. 31-Feb. 5
Animal Call, SR 61/SR 288
Animal Call, Road 124, Cardington
Threats Or Harassment, SR 95, Gilead
Bad Checks-Forgery, Road 202, S. Bloomfield
Disabled Vehicle, SR 314/SR 95, Chester
Domestic, Road 108, Franklin
Domestic, N. Boundary St., Edison
Prowlers, E. Main St., Sparta
Disabled Vehicle, SR 61/SR 529
Private Property Accident, SR 229, Marengo
Dispute, Williams St, Marengo
Vandalism, Road 99, Gilead
Stolen Vehicle, Road 169, Lincoln
Suspicious Vehicle, Boundary St., Edison
Bad Checks/Forgery, Road 21, Bennington
Run Away/Unruly, Road 49, Washington
Domestic Dispute, Road 166, Cardington
Theft, Road 166, Cardington
Disabled Vehicle, Road 29, N Bloomfield
Disabled Vehicle, Road 93, Congress
Disabled Vehicle, US 42, Perry
Theft, Road 109, Franklin
Domestic Dispute, Road 50, Perry
Suspicious Person, SR 97, Troy
Suspicious Person, Road 125, Gilead
Disabled Vehicle, Road 9, Gilead
Trespassing Complaint, Road 108, Franklin
Unruly Juvenile, Road 25, Chester
Suspicious Person, Walnut St., Marengo
Disabled Vehicle, Road 29, N Bloomfield
Disturbance, Main St., Sparta
Animal Call, Road 19, S. Bloomfield
Suspicious Vehicle, SR 229, S Bloomfield
Suspicious Vehicle, Road 121, Franklin
Stolen Vehicle, Road 208, Bennington