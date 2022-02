Morrow County recently was placed under a Level 3 Snow Emergency.

According to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: “Morrow County is now under a Level 3 Snow Emergency. Snow plows are taking a break for the night and will be back out early in the morning. Roadways are beginning to drift closed and snow is continuing to come down. If you are currently traveling somewhere please use caution. Contact your employer to see if you need to report to work.”